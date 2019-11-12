1  of  67
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Ashe County, NC Schools Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Castlewood Christian Academy Central Baptist Preschool Church Hill Medical Mission Cocke County, TN Schools Colonial Heights Baptist Childcare Cornerstone Christian Academy Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton, TN Schools First Christian Preschool Gate City Christian Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville Adventist Academy Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Jenkins Independent School District Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Kingsport, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Lighthouse Christian School Madison County, NC Schools Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Munsey Preschool Northeast State Community College Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Dominic Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Sulphur Springs Child Care SW VA Community College Tazewell County, VA Schools The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Walters State Community College Washington County Health Department Washington County, TN Courthouse Washington County, TN Government Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Watauga County, NC Schools Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Daily Pledge: Hunter Elementary School – Daniel McInturf’s 8th Grade Class

Pledge of Allegiance
Posted: / Updated:

The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment to our country. The Bachman Bernard Family is proud to present the Daily Pledge from our local schools.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss