1  of  19
Closings & Delays
Ashe County, NC Schools Avery County, NC Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lees-McRae College Mountain Empire Community College Norton, VA City Schools Russell County, VA Schools Scott County, VA Schools Smyth County, VA Schools SW VA Community College The Learning Center - Castlewood Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Washington County, VA Schools Wise County, VA Schools

Daily Pledge: Happy Valley Elementary – Shelly Gouge’s 1st Grade Class

Pledge of Allegiance
Posted: / Updated:

The Pledge of Allegiance is an expression of patriotism and commitment to our country. The Bachman Bernard Family is proud to present the Daily Pledge from our local schools.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss