JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kelly Casteel always admired the teachers who influenced her love for learning growing up, and now, she wants to have that same impact in her own classroom.

"I feel like that relationship is what makes me love my job," Casteel said. "They come in in the morning, and they are excited to tell you what they've been up to and that they missed you. That's probably my favorite thing."