BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - Brandon Perg, pastor of First United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, is the father of three children. He's also the leader of a congregation that has all but two vaccinated members.

Perg said that he began his time in Bristol in 2017 with church populations declining nationwide, and two years later he faced a challenge that few in the ministry had faced before: a pandemic, lockdowns and a year-long closure of the church.