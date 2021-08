ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new gym will be coming to Elizabethton at 791 W. Elk Ave. on Saturday, August 14.

According to a release from Planet Fitness, the "judgment-free gym" is open seven days a week — Monday through Friday from midnight to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.