JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Jonesborough, Tennessee’s oldest town, is set to take center stage for the 225th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood on Tuesday.

“Jonesborough is the perfect place to do it, it's the oldest town in the state, Washington County is the oldest county in the state. We are the birthplace of Tennessee, so it's the perfect place to make this launch,” said Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy.