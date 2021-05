TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) - Schools are normally closing up for this summer this time of year, but after a challenging year of learning remotely and a pandemic, school systems are gearing up to host the largest summer programs yet.

"We are collaborating with ETSU and they are bringing some students and teachers on-site to do a [Science Technology Engineering, Arts and Math] camp for us for three days during the second week. So, our students will have robots and legos and do some computing and programming," said Tracey Easterling, the summer school coordinator for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools. "We are also working on building content knowledge for our language arts program so that students are studying and extending their content knowledge."