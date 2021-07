An Ozone Action Day has been issued for the Tri-Cities for Saturday. The AQI will be 101.

There are several factors that produce ozone. Emissions from cars, engines, factories, etc., are released in the atmosphere. High pressure over the area Saturday will also allow for the air to sink - we call that subsidence. This sinking air in turn traps all the emissions and pollutants close to the ground. Sunlight and heat can also cause a chemical reaction that can increase ground ozone. Ozone or smog as some call it is harmful to breath.