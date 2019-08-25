Johnson City Schools holds first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Johnson City Schools held their inaugural Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Saturday.

The ceremony was held at Science Hill High School at 2 p.m., recognizing educators, alumni, and those who made a significant impact in progressing Johnson City Schools.

“Collin who is our PR person had the idea. So, we all jumped on board. People started sending in information, started sending in letters. It was just a wonderful idea,” said Michelle Treece, Johnson City School Board Member.

The first Hall of Fame class included 20 members separated into three groups.

The Legacy Group (retired or graduated Pre- 1970):

George Biddle

Jenny Brock

William Coleman

Dr. Hezekia Hankal

Homer Pease

Le Roy Reeves

William Rhea

Steve Spurrier

The Tradition Group (retired or graduated 1971-2000):

Paul Christman

Wyck Godfrey

Katheryn “Kat” Peeler

Callie Redd

Lottie Ryans

Rodney Sturtz

The Modern Group (retired or graduated 2001-present):

Dr. John Boyd

George Carver

Evelyn Dugger

Guy Mauldin

Joan Lincoln Swingle

Julian Reeves Lyons traveled from Knoxville to accept the award for his second great uncle, Le Roy Reeves.

Le Roy Reeves graduated from Johnson City High School in 1893. He is known for creating the design for the Tennessee State flag.

“It’s an opportunity to honor Carnal Le Roy Reeves legacy and to represent his family,” said Julian Reeves Lyons.

Lottie Ryans was inducted into the Traditional Group. Along with attending Johnson CIty schools, she was on the Board of education for over thirteen years.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the inaugural class for the Hall of Fame. Being a Science Hill graduate and to be recognized in this way is priceless,” said Ryans.

Ryans served on the school board with now Johnson City Mayor, Jenny Brock, who was also inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Mayor Brock, who also attended the event, was inducted into the Legacy Group.

“It was an absolute honor to be recognized by my school. I graduated in 1967 from Science Hill. You know, one thing I can say about the school system and Science Hill is that it prepared us well for the future. So what they were doing today is recognizing some of the people, some of the graduates, and some of the people who may have not graduated from Science Hill or the school system, but have come and made a tremendous impact on the schools here in Johnson City,” said Brock.

School Board members are hoping that this event can help to establish a link between past and present Johnson City Schools’ members.

The Saturday event was free to the public and after the ceremony guests attended a small reception in Grand Topper Hall.

If you know someone deserving of a nomination, you can visit www.jcschools.org/HOF.