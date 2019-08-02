Founding director of National Center for Rural Health Research at ETSU addresses mission

Last month, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee joined top local education and health leaders to announce an initiative aimed at improving rural health in the region.

We learned more about the new research center in the Tri-Cities, Thursday afternoon.

The “National Center for Rural Health Research” will be housed at the College of Public Health at East Tennessee State University.

Dean of the College of Public Health, Dr. Wykoff, said since ETSU’s proximity with Ballad Health, this will mean more experts to help teach students how to make a difference in the region.

“One of the things we’ve come to discover over decades is that the health status of this region lags behind almost everywhere else in Tennessee, and many parts of the country,” Dr. Wykoff said.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, more than 90% of the state is rural.

“When you work in a low resource setting, where you work in an area where people are wildly georgraphically dispersed, you have to have a different set of skills, a different approach, a different understanding,” Dr. Wykoff said.

He wants to better prepare health professional students to help rural residents.

“I know that this area, specifically is affected by the opioid crisis. The rural health center will have a multifaceted systems approach,” ETSU public health doctoral student, Melissa White, MPH said.

White, who received her masters through the College of Public Health program, recently completed a rural health internship in Abingdon, Virginia.

“Doing research on repetition of poverty, econnomic disadvantage,” White said.

She will work alongside Dr. Wycoff to help empower rural communities.

Dr. Wykoff said, “How can we make sure that the next generation of kids, born in this region is as healthy, as educated and as wealthy as possible.”

He said this center will teach students how to “break the cycle.”

Dr. Wykoff said, “They pass from parents to grandparents, to their children, to their children’s children. The real challenge, whether it’s opioids or obesity, smoking lack of education

The center will impact not just the state, but the country. the new rural health research center is expected to open in the next year.

“As we learn more about what interrupts the inter-generational cycle for poor health and lack of education, that’s relevant everywhere. That’ll be relevant in urban areas, in suburban areas, rural areas but probably nowhere will it be more relevant than the rural parts of Tennessee,” Dr. Wykoff said.