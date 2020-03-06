Vote for 4 Tri-Cities educators for TN Lottery’s Educator of the Month

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – You may recognize some of these standout educators!

Four local educators are up for the opportunity to be named the Tennessee Lottery’s Educator of the Month for the month of February.

Julie Vermillion from North Side Elementary School, Robert St. John of David Crockett High School, Tammy English of Tennessee High School and Jennifer Sherman of Cherokee Elementary School were ABC Tri-Cities’ Educators of the Week for February.

You can vote once a day for any of the educators on the Tennessee Lottery’s website.

A total of 24 educators from across the state are up for the honor of being named the statewide Educator of the Month.