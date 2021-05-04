Educator of the Week: Vicky Livesay, D-B EXCEL

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Vicky Livesay calls her time at D-B EXCEL – and being a part of developing a 21st-century school – one of the most rewarding of her career.

That’s saying something considering she’s held a job in every grade, special education and even school administration. But Livesay says it’s the lives that she’s impacted along the way that means the most as she gets ready to retire later this month.

“My core belief is every student, every day, whatever it takes,” said Livesay.

It’s a motto Vicky Livesay has lived by for more than three decades. From Johnson County to Unicoi County and now D-B EXCEL in Kingsport.

“We have come such a long way from when I very first started. It was very traditional old school, even then I liked working in things like projects, and I think that was all just preparing me for being here,” said Livesay.

“I think the experiences she had in Pre-K through 12th grade and the knowledge she has about how children develop has helped her here in terms of she knows what a student needs to look like when they leave us,” said D-B EXCEL Principal Shanna Hensley.

Kingsport School Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse knows that firsthand. He was in Mrs. Livesay’s 7th-grade science class in Mountain City.

“She started to help me start to think bigger, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without her,” said Dr. Moorhouse.

Thousands of students could say the same thing about Mrs. Livesay. She has approached each one with the same love and compassion throughout her entire career.

“I just hope they know I cared for them, and I wanted the very best for them,” said Livesay.

Congratulations Vicky Livesay, this week’s Educator of the Week!

