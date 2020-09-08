Educator of the Week: Tyler Harmon, Science Hill High School

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tyler Harmon has always enjoyed math. The former Tennessee High and Milligan basketball standout put up big numbers on the court and graduated from Milligan with a math degree.

After graduation, he tried his hand at accounting and finance but really wanted to have an impact on young people.

He’s doing that now as a freshman algebra teacher at Science Hill High School, a role he’s had for the last two years.

He’s also been a teacher at Liberty Bell and Topper Academy. He adds duties as a the Liberty Bell boys basketball coach and athletic director.

No matter whether it’s on the field or in the classroom, Harmon’s formula is the same: hard work and dedication will pay off.

It’s epitomized in the quote on his wall, “Be better than your best excuse.” He wants his students to see it every day.

“The important thing for me and my favorite thing about teaching is to try and tell them ‘Whatever it is, you have to overcome it.’ You can give up and give in, or you can try to do better. That’s by far my favorite part about teaching and coaching,” said Harmon.

Congratulations to Tyler Harmon, this week’s Educator of the Week.

