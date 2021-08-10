Educator of the Week: Tina Sain, John Adams Elementary

Kingsport, TENN. (WJHL) “Mrs. Sain is such a fun teacher. Her kids love being in her class because you never know what she is going to do. She may break into song, dance, it’s a lot of fun to be in her classroom,” said John Adams Principal Kelley Harrell.

It would be more accurate to describe Tina Sain’s classroom as a bee hive. It’s an obvious theme in her classroom, and Mrs. Sain considers her students her bees.

“They are my honey bees,” said Sain. “They are little, but they are mighty. Without them, the world would be in trouble.”

Early in the school year, Mrs. Sain and her bees buzz through books, setting the foundation for a great year of growth.

“By the end of the year, not only are they reading chapter books, they’re reading books that are on the level that they could not dream of at the beginning of the year, and they are also writing,” said Sain. “They have it by the end of second grade,” said Sain.

All their success in second grade is thanks to the energy of the queen bee herself, Mrs Tina Sain.

“I don’t think there is anything I would rather do,” said Sain.

Congratulations to Tina Sain, this week’s Educator of the Week.

