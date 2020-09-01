Educator of the Week: Tessa Gonce from Dobyns-Bennett High School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tessa Gonce is a self-proclaimed proud product of Kingsport City Schools and Dobyns-Bennett High School. She is quick to point out one of her teachers, Kathy Schaffer, for inspiring her as a student and putting her on the path to becoming a teacher.

Now she works alongside Mrs. Schaffer as a 10th-grade English teacher at Dobyns-Bennett High School. Gonce says her goal was always to return to Kingsport but never thought she would begin her career with her dream job.

Gonce explains how her job is more than just teaching English, and she prides herself on her ability to connect with her students on more than just an educational level.

“Relationships is at the forefront of what all education should be. If you’re not connected, if you’re not recognizing different struggles that students are having or recognizing their successes, there creates a deficit in learning, because if there is no respect, if there is no relationship there, it’s hard to learn,” said Gonce.

Congratulations to Tessa Gonce, this week’s Educator of the Week.

