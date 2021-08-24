Educator of the Week: Tara Baker, Chuckey-Doak High School

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chuckey-Doak High School Librarian Tara Baker’s passion for reading, learning and teaching extends past the bookshelves.

“I really like the opportunity to be able to reach more students this way,” she said. “Back in the classroom, I just had my 85 kids that I would spend time with for an entire year. Now I get to see all kinds of them.”

Baker has also branched out to take on leadership roles at the high school.

“She is a building testing coordinator; she’s a media specialist, but she’s also still in the English department,” said Principal Steven Broyles. “She’s our English department learning leader. She leads our department meetings, and she also teaches an A.P. English course here at Chuckey-Doak.”

But at the center of it all is instilling a love for reading and literature, and Baker has an immediate impact with her first book display featuring teachers’ favorite books

“Yesterday, a student wanted to check out a book off of that shelf, and I got goosebumps just talking about it because it’s a magical moment,” Baker said.

It is easy to see how that passion and enthusiasm for reading is rubbing off on students at Chuckey-Doak.

“Hopefully, I’m making this library the heart of the school and creating that environment. We can also create an environment where reading is cool again,” she said.