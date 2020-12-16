Educator of the Week: Tanya Reese, Liberty Bell Middle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tanya Reese loves to teach. She says she’s been a teacher since she was a young girl talking her cousins into being her “students.”

The same is true today, whether it’s her time as a gymnastics instructor or as the 8th-grade U.S. History teacher at Liberty Bell Middle School in Johnson City, Tennessee.



Mrs. Reese teaches over 100 students throughout the day in her U.S History standards class. She’s been teaching at Liberty Bell for over 10 years. She says she loves the material. She calls the American story the greatest story ever written.

Her classroom is full of quirky fun, like her roadmap, which is a guide to the entire school year, or even her backwards clock that tells time.

At the end of the day, she says it’s all about her students and says their eagerness to learn and grow is what validates her as a teacher every day.

“It really is magical. It’s wonderful. It brings me back everyday to why I do what I do. Sometimes it is challenging. Whenever you make those connections, it reinforces why I’m here, it fills my gas tank. It keeps me going,” said Reese.

Congratulations to Tanya Reese, this week’s Educator of the Week.

