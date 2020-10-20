Educator of the Week: Rebecca Schweiker, Sulphur Springs Elementary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rebecca Schweiker was in high school when her mother, who is a career educator, told her to think about what she wanted to do for the rest of her life. Teaching was it, and now she’s creating another generation of lifelong learners.

Schweiker is the first grade teacher at Sulphur Springs Elementary. This is her first year teaching that grade.

She taught Kindergarten at Sulphur Springs last year. She’s also taught a variety of different grade levels while serving in the Johnson City School system.

She says she loves to see the light bulb moments and the excitement not only from the students, but from their families as well.

And it all starts with an active, positive environment in her classroom.

“You will see them all engaged. You will see them happy. You will see them loving learning. You will see lots of movement. I do know that we do have to sometimes sit and write, but I also know that movement is important,” said Schweiker.

Congratulations to Rebecca Schweiker, this week’s Educator of the Week.

