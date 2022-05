JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 honored some of the finest teachers in the Tri-Cities region on Wednesday.

Throughout the year, News Channel 11 features some of the region’s top teachers during our Educator of the Week segment.

We invited those teachers to the station on Wednesday to thank them for the work that they do.

