Educator of the Week: Melissa Babb, Greeneville High School

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) “I love the spirit of the students; they keep me young,” said this week’s spotlighted educator, Melissa Babb.

That youthful exuberance has carried Babb’s teaching career for nearly three decades. She’s the business and technology teacher at Greeneville High School, the same school she graduated from.

“I want them to be technologically savvy. I want them to know that my expectations are here, and ‘here?’ I’m going to make them do chin-ups to get to here,” said Babb.

“She has very high expectations. She loves what she does. She loves who she serves. She really works to bring out the best in her students,” said Principal Martin McDonald.

She rewards them for their best with a little incentive she came up with at the start of her career called “Babb Bucks.” The classroom currency can be used as extra credit on assignments and tests.

“I started teaching when I was 23, I was sort of young. What would motivate me? Money! So that’s kind of how it started. It goes along with the standards of business, cause we do talk about the economy and certificate of performance,” said Babb.

It’s just another way she prepares her students for their future.

“It’s amazing what these students can do at such a young age,” said Babb.

Congratulations to Melissa Babb, this week’s Educator of the Week!

To nominate an educator in your life for our weekly honor, click here.