Educator of the Week: Megan Lampe, Hal Henard Elementary

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s top teacher has taught in three states: Kansas, Colorado, and Tennessee.

Megan Lampe says she didn’t always want to be a teacher, but always knew she wanted to work with young people.

Now, she’s been in the classroom for the last 12 years, nine of them at Hal Henard Elementary School in Greeneville.

Lampe is a first-grade teacher at Hal Henard. She’s taught first grade for all but one year. She started teaching Kindergarteners.

She says first graders are unique because they love to learn, and their modest skills in reading, writing and math grow throughout the year.

Her first groups of students are now in middle school, getting close to high school. When she thinks about those early days, she says she is still amazed at the positive impact she’s been able to have on all of her students.

“I don’t think when you are young and just out of college, you don’t quite understand how big an impact you can make, and it’s been really fun to understand over the years. Not only am I making a difference in the classroom, but I can teach them how to be a good citizen and how to be kind to other people,” said Lampe.

Congratulations to Megan Lampe, this week’s Educator of the Week.

