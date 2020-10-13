Educator of the Week: Mark Norman, Happy Valley High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week we find our Educator of the Week in Carter County.

Mark Norman has been in education for more than three decades. He started as a math teacher at Happy Valley and after a stint in Greeneville City Schools, he was pulled out of retirement in order to return to Happy Valley High School.

His title is Student Services Coordinator. In simple terms, he serves as liaison between the work the students and teachers do in the classroom and where they want to go and what they want to do.

He introduces them to life beyond high school, including college, career, vocational and military opportunities.

The lunchroom is Mr. Normans’ canvas. It’s where he gives a few minutes to each student to create relationships. He has statistics, but his strength is not in the numbers, but in the kindness he shows.

Norman knows the students have dreams. He knows the pathway to realizing those dreams, no matter how big and bold, and he’s dedicated to seeing them come true.

“I get to see the fruits of the labor of our teachers and our students when I get to take them to a college or university or a TCAT or whatever is next or even get them to talk to a recruiter for the military and I see that they are segueing from childhood to adulthood and they walk away with that smile on their face with that sense of hope look where I am and look where I am going,” Norman said.

Congratulations to Mark Norman from Happy Valley High School, this week’s Educator of the Week.

