Educator of the Week: Kristen Galloway, Lincoln Elementary

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – During most of her career, you could find Kristen Galloway inside the school building at Lincoln Elementary with her students, but that’s all changed due to COVID-19.

Now, her classroom is her home office where she provides online instruction instilling confidence in her 14 second-graders from both Lincoln and Roosevelt Elementary schools.

“If they say I can’t do this, I say ‘What’s the magic word?’ ‘Yet,’ and so getting them to believe in themselves is really big for me,” Galloway said.

She’s found creative ways to enhance online learning and her positive energy keeps all of her students involved even while they are apart.

“I spend a lot of time because I get up early in the morning creating we call them classrooms, they are online classrooms, every picture in the classroom you can click on and it accesses something new that they can learn,” Galloway said.

Galloway’s energy and excitement for the students shines through in her lessons. She says relationships are the key, whether it’s online or in person.

“She loves children. Teaching is her passion. It’s what she was meant to do. She takes that gift and she does it every day, ” Lincoln Elementary School Principal, Suzanne Zahner, said.

Galloway says at the end of the day, even though she’s miles away, the feeling of breaking through to a student is still the greatest thrill of all.

“It’s the best thing in the world,” Galloway said.

Congratulations to Kristen Galloway, this week’s Educator of the Week.

