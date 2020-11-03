Educator of the Week: Kendra Cline, T. A. Dugger Jr. High

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week is an Abingdon, Virginia native who started teaching in Northeast Tennessee after graduating from ETSU.

Kendra Cline started her career at Holston View Elementary in Bristol, Tennessee.

She taught for five years there before making the move to Elizabethton City Schools six years ago.

Cline is now the 6th grade math teacher at T.A Dugger Junior High School. In fact, she’s spent her entire career teaching 6th graders.

She says she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Cline says she always wanted to be a teacher and says it’s her calling to be leading these young people.

She enjoys the way she and her fellow math teachers set high expectations and loves watching her students reach those expectations.

But she’s quick to add that meeting those expectations can be different for every child.

“My philosophy is every child can succeed; it’s going to look a little different for each child. The level is going to be different. I set that goal individually, and we have small, tiny victories throughout the school year,” said Cline.

One more things to add: the flamingos in her class. Cline says she tries to set the mood with this light-colored beach flavor.

Congratulations to Kendra Cline, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator you believe is making a difference, click here.