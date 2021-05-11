Educator of the Week: Keila Smithpeters, Fairmont Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) “It’s a very rewarding job,” said Fairmont Elementary 3rd-grade teacher Kelia Smithpeters.

She says that hasn’t changed in 10 years in education. Another thing that has stayed the same is the look of excitement when her students finally grasp a difficult concept.

“You just see them excited, and that’s what makes you excited and they have that moment. They recognize they made that breakthrough and that progress,” said Smithpeters.

At the basis of it all is Mrs. Smithpeters’ work ethic. At one point, she spanned years without missing a day of school.”

“You can tell when people are here every day. They’re happy. This is their passion and the children see that,” said Fairmont Principal Carol McGill.

In addition to her tireless dedication to students is a flexibility that’s allowed her to move with these students from Kindergarten all the way to this year in 3rd grade.

“It’s like steps, they just build on every year. It’s rewarding to see,” Smithpeters said.

Among the most important pillars of teaching to Smithpeters is a sense of respect.

“I just keep it simple, you expect the kids to do well. You show them respect, they show you respect. It’s worked so far, ” said Smithpeters.

Congratulations to Keila Smithpeters, this week’s Educator of the Week.

To nominate an educator in your life for our weekly honor, click here.