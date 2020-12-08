Educator of the Week: Keeli Byrd, West View Elementary

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Keeli Byrd was in elementary school when she realized she knew she wanted to be a teacher.

She even credits her 1st-grade teacher, Mrs. Abbie White at Mt. Carmel Elementary School, for inspiring her to become an educator.

After student teaching for Mrs. Carrie Murray at George Washington Elementary and graduating from ETSU, it was her turn to impact students.

She has 12 students as the kindergarten teacher at West View Elementary School in Washington County, Tennessee.

She says teaching was never really a choice, but rather what she refers to as her calling.

Byrd admits her first year at the head of the class is unique as she goes through virtual lessons with her first year students.

But she says the feeling of watching their eyes light up as they grasp a concept is even more amazing than she ever thought it could be.

“It’s never been my responsibility to make the lightbulb go off, and now that it is, it’s life-changing. It makes me jump for joy inside and these kids, I can’t even describe it,” said Byrd.

Congratulatiosn to Keeli Byrd, this week’s Educator of the Week.

