Educator of the Week: Judith Lewis, Unaka Elementary

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Judith Lewis graduated from Happy Valley High School and, after working in other career fields and watching her own children’s curiosity grow, decided her real calling was in the classroom.

Mrs. Lewis been at Unaka Elementary school for the past 10 years. She has taught 1st and 4th grades at Unaka.

This year, she teaches in a self-contained classroom, meaning she has all students for all subjects.

Lewis says her father was a minister, and her mother worked with children, so the service world as a teacher seemed like a perfect fit.

She recently went back to school to get her STEM certification. Now, that background in science, technology, engineering and math is opening up even more opportunities for her students.

“The big thing with STEM is project-based learning. You take a real life experience and you put it in the classroom with kids, and you let them learn about it like a real world experience,” said Lewis.



One for her students’ favorite projects is creating a food truck, complete with menu and pricing. They even had to promote their truck and present it to the class.

Congratulations to Judith Lewis, this week’s Educator of the Week.

