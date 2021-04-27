Educator of the Week: Jordan Dison, Woodland Elementary & Fairmont Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – “I love to see that light in students’ eyes when it finally clicks, ” said Jordan Dison.

Nowadays, it is clicking in more ways than one. Mrs. Dison has spent this year as the online 2nd-grade teacher for Woodland Elementary and Fairmont Elementary.

“She is so technologically talented and brings that passion and excitement to all of her lessons. It’s always a joy to see her in action,” said Woodland Principal Dr. Karen Reach.

“I’ve learned more effective ways to deliver instruction that can be applied even in an in-person setting. I’ve learned to maximize my use of technology,” said Dison.

She’s also maximizing results in communication, as well as in instruction. Dison has found a way to create an in-class atmosphere while online.

“We do a special lunch chat Zoom that’s optional. Lots of students love that,” Dison said. “They can hop on. They don’t have to be on-topic. They can talk about things that 8-year-olds care about.”

That communication and family atmosphere extends beyond the students to their families.

“I see the dedication they have to their child. I think the child is seeing this amazing partnership between the school and their family in a way they’ve not seen before,” said Dison.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, student education is a total team effort, with Mrs. Dison leading the charge.

“I’m so blessed for this opportunity, I’m blessed to work for a system that supports teachers so well and to have the families that I’m working with,” said Dison.

Congratulations to Jordan Dison, this week’s Educator of the Week!

To nominate an educator in your life for our Educator of the Week, click here.