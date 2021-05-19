Educator of the Week: Jonathan Nichols, Holston Middle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week came to the Tri-Cities from West Tennessee to study music at ETSU.

Jonathan Nichols credits his high school band teacher Glen Gately for taking an interest in his talents, and now he’s the one influencing the next generation of talent at Holston Middle School in Sullivan County.

“These are the areas where we can really discover a talent perhaps that they didn’t know they had,” said Holston Middle School teacher Jonathan Nichols.

Jonathan Nichols has been finding that talent in his students for 17 years. Sometimes those talents come from very humble beginnings.

“Beginning band, you know, we start and it doesn’t always sound great. When we get those very first sounds on our instruments, we can’t always call them notes,” said Nichols.

With his energy and enthusiasm leading the way, Nichols begins making musicians out of his more than 100 students at Holston Middle School and Innovation Academy.

“We all adore him because of his positive energy. The way he loves kids, it shows in everything he does and that is consistent over the years,” said Holston Middle School Principal Jonathon Fields.

What’s also consistent is his students’ success and hard work as it crescendos into beautiful music.

“It’s a really special feeling to see how far they came in the 6th grade and then to watch that continue into their 7th and 8th-grade year,” said Nichols.

For some, he helps develop a love of music that lasts into high school and beyond.

“I’ve had several kids that have gone on to study music and be music majors, and that’s just a fascinating feeling to know it all started right here in this room,” Nichols said.

Congratulations to Jonathan Nichols, this week’s Educator of the Week.

