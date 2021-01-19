Educator of the Week: Jessica Hurd, Surgoinsville Elementary

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jessica Hurd had plans to follow in her mother’s footsteps and become a nurse. That all changed when she was in high school after she was asked to help with summer Bible school.

Hurd was 16 years old when her church leader, Judy Hensley, asked her to help with Bible school. It was a decision that changed her life. From that point forward, she says she was called into service as a teacher and has been enjoying helping young people ever since.



Hurd is a 1st-grade teacher at Surgoinsville Elementary. The Rogersville native has also taught Kindergarten, 2nd, 3rd and 4th grade in her 12 years at Surgoinsville.

She’s spent most of this year teaching virtually. Students are scheduled to return to the school building later this semester.

Mrs. Hurd says her philosophy starts with kindness and respect. She takes great pride in the role of getting her students on the right path to reading and learning, skills they will take with them the rest of their lives.



“I take it as a privilege to play such a big role in their education, in teaching them how to read. I feel like that’s my responsibility. I don’t take it lightly to give them the strongest foundation with their reading, so they can be successful as they move on and move forward,” said Hurd.



Congratulations to Jessica Hurd, this week’s Educator of the Week.

