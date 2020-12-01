Educator of the Week: Jackie Seto, Rock Springs Elementary

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Jackie Seto knew she wanted to be a teacher when she was just a young girl. The Sullivan County native has now been teaching for 29 years. Her entire career has been at Rock Springs Elementary.

None of those years have been like this. The third grade teacher is teaching students both in-person and virtually.

She has 20 in-seat students in one class, 10 in another and 10 virtual students.

Her specialty is math. Seto also teaches science and even the lost art of cursive this year.

Seto says her third-grade students are like sponges and they’ve adapted well to this new learning environment.

And no matter the year, the joy of watching them improve in their math skills never gets old.

“To hear a child say ‘ohhh I get it now’ and then them seeing the way things happen and the reason it happens and it builds from there. That’s a great feeling to see that. ‘I get it now.’ To hear that come from a child,” said Seto.

Congratulations to Jackie Seto, this week’s Educator of the Week.

