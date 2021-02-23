Educator of the Week: Heather Miller, North Side Elementary

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Heather Miller is a Knoxville, Tennessee native who began teaching in the Tri-Cities after graduating from UT Knoxville.

Miller is in her third year of teaching at North Side Elementary in Johnson City, Tennessee.

She started out teaching Kindergarten and has spent the last two years teaching 1st grade.

“I like to make a difference in these students,” said Miller. She’s doing just that.

Miller’s welcoming and positive environment is easy to sense the minute you walk in the door.

“I just want them to have fun while they are learning,” said Miller.

“She does a lot of movement breaks for the brain and body so they can get focused on learning,” said North Side Principal Dr. Sharon Pickering.

Miller loves to see that growth, especially in reading.

Miller says she also enjoys creating relationships with her families, something made easier with the online communication this year.

Congratulations to Heather Miller, this week’s Educator of the Week.

