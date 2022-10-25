ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Whitney Evely has been teaching in some capacity since she was a sophomore at Science Hill High School.

Now, the 4th-grade reading and language arts teacher at Rock Creek Elementary has 17 years of experience as head of the classroom.

“It’s fun; I love it,” Evely said. “I wouldn’t do anything else.”

Evely has spent the last nine years in Unicoi County and teaches more than 30 students a day.

“Mrs. Evely is a great teacher,” said Rock Creek Principal Johnathan Kenney. “She creates an environment in her classroom that the kids are excited to go to.”

Evely told News Channel 11 that she loves working with her students.

“They want to give you hugs — they are not too cool for that,” she said. “They are young but independent; they don’t need a whole lot of help like the younger ones. They are learning; they are excited about it.”

And she believes they can do anything they set their minds to.

“We are trying to read 40 books by the end of the year,” Evely said. “We have little celebrations for that. I have signs they take home and put in their yards. ‘Hey, I’ve read 25 books this year.’ We have goals they’ve set by the end of the year for their growth. We use them for assessments; I told them this year that if they reach their goal they can pie me in the face.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Whitney Evely.

