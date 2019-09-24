Educator of the Week: Tracy Blue

(WJHL) – Tracy Blue is in her first year as a Math teacher at Chuckey-Doak, and she’s also taught at Glenwood Middle School and in Sullivan County at Innovation Academy.

While she’s relatively new to the classroom, Blue is not new to teaching and molding young people.

In addition to her work in the classroom, she’s been a volunteer youth coach, she teaches at her church, and she’s been a TSSAA referee for the past 20 years.

She says that experience has made her move to the classroom much easier.

She is familiar with many of the students she teaches and definitely used to managing behavior.



“It’s made for really good relationships. We have a common ground. It’s made the transition smooth. We have something in common. Then I always get the students who are really really nice because they think they are going to get the calls. But I’m always fair,” said Blue.

Congratulations to Tracy Blue, this week’s Educator of the Week!