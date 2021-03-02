Educator of the Week: Tracie Jones, Mt. Carmel Elementary

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Educator of the Week wants her students to know it’s perfectly fine to make mistakes, as long as they are giving their best effort.

“My students will quote: It’s ok not to know but it’s not ok not try try,” Mrs. Tracie Jones said.

Jones is the 4th-grade math teacher at Mt. Carmel Elementary. She urges her students to always try, even if they are struggling with a concept and always throws in positive reinforcement.

“We like to see mistakes and we like to discuss them we like to be what they call an error analyst,” Jones said.

Tracie Jones is a 16-year veteran in the classroom. She’s taught in Hawkins County for nine of those years.

She uses all her experience as an educator to come up with different ways to reach her students.

“One time, I walked in the classroom and she had a whole emergency room,” said Mt. Carmel Elementary Principal Amy Glass. “They had on their hospital gowns and they were dissecting fractions.”

Jones says the fun and hard work pays off when she finally breaks through with her children.

“They say ‘Mrs. Jones this is easy!,'” Jones said. “That’s how I know I’ve done a good job teaching and they’ve done a good job listening.”

Mrs. Jones is teaching the same students she had last year in the 3rd grade. Remaining with the same students has helped ease their transition and narrow some of the gaps during the pandemic.

Congratulations to Tracie Jones, this week’s Educator of the Week!

