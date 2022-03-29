JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Teresa Niemann aims to bridge the gap that young students leveling up from elementary school to middle school may face.

The middle school age perhaps presents the most confusion and uncertainty that the children have ever experienced, and Niemann knows the feeling all too well. She was diagnosed with breast cancer and worked through her chemo treatments, but she had to leave the classroom when she started radiation and surgery.

This year, though, she’s back — cancer-free and excited to continue building positive relationships with her students.

“I love working with the kids — all the different personalities,” Niemann said. “The relationships I build with the students, it just warms my heart. I love it.”

The English teacher encourages her students to give her 100% through their writing, and she is sure to reciprocate the effort through her teachings and while reviewing students’ work.

“She goes beyond in that she cares about the whole child,” said Principal Teresa Stansberry. “She has a hard work ethic and strives to make sure they are improving and progressing.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Teresa Niemann.

