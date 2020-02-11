Educator of the Week: Tammy English

Tammy English says she loves business, and she loves the sassy personalities of high school students. She’s combined them both in a career that’s spanned a quarter-century.

English is the business teacher at Tennessee High School. She’s been there for 17 years, and she taught in another district eight years before that.

She teaches all four grade levels, from freshmen to seniors. Her classes range from Intro to Business for the younger students, where they learn basic skills like interviewing, to advanced business like Business Management for older students. In Business Management, students build a business plan and enter it in competition with the chance to win $1,000.

“I love to watch my students grow, especially from the beginning when they take my intro class, to usually their senior year when they take that big business plan. I see them forming ideas of what they want to do with their lives. I absolutely love it,” said English.

Her work doesn’t stop when the bell rings. English is also the Future Business Leaders of America Club, or FBLA, sponsor. Her students are currently preparing for the state competition in Chattanooga on April 5-8.

