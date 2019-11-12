Educator of the Week: Susan Lambert

Susan Lambert began the strings program in Johnson City Schools 31 years ago. She had 30 students.

Today, she’s introduced thousands to the arts and currently has over 400 students, covering three different schools.

Lambert begins her day at Science Hill. Her strings class begins bright and early as soon as the first bell rings.

She also visits Liberty Bell Middle School and has 200 more students at Indian Trail Intermediate School.

She begins teaching her students when they are in 5th grade, and by the time they are finished 8 years later, a bond and love of music is created that will last a lifetime.

“We create memories, not only do I teach a skill that they can use throughout their life, you can continue playing these instruments for as long as you want to,” Lambert said. “These students get to perform with the Johnson City Symphony. In April, they are going to play with a Grammy Award-winning artist Mark Wood. We’re going to be doing a rock concert at Freedom Hall.”

Lambert adds her students will also perform an alumni concert later this year. Some of her current students will perform alongside their parents, who were also her students once upon a time.

Congratulations to Susan Lambert, this week’s Educator of the Week.

