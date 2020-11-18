Educator of the Week: Stephanie Perry, Andrew Johnson Elementary

Stephanie Perry wasn’t always going to be a teacher. She actually started her career in Public Relations but said she always had an urge to move into the classroom.

That decision made two decades ago has had a lasting impact on her community.

Perry is the 2nd grade teacher at Andrew Johnson Elementary School in Kingsport, a role she’s had for the past 12 years. She’s also taught 1st and 4th grade during her career.

Perry says her goal is to create a classroom environment where every students loves to come and learn. They grow both academically and socially, and they celebrate success and learn from the mistakes.

“They learn by doing and then processing that through writing and speaking. Fostering that love of reading is really a big part of my philosophy too, so I try to incorporate a lot of activities and connect it to their real lives,” said Perry.

Congratulations to Stephanie Perry, this week’s Educator of the Week.

