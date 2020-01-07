Educator of the Week: Stephanie Ensor

The name Ensor is synonymous with education in Carter County. Stephanie Ensor’s husband teaches at Hunter Elementary, and she also has family that teaches along with her at Unaka Elementary.

Stephanie Ensor has been teaching for 26 years. After a 3 year stint at Keenburg, she’s been at Unaka for the bast 23 years. She’s back in the very same classroom she was in as an elementary student before attending Unaka High School and college after that.

Ensor teaches 21 students every subject in her 2nd-grade class. She says her goal is simple: find out the best way to reach a child and prepare them for the educational journey ahead of them.

“Any child can learn; it doesn’t matter what they do, they may do it in a different way. We, as educators, need to find out that way. How do they learn best? Any child can learn, you just need to get it out of them.”

Congratulations to Stephanie Ensor, this week’s Educator of the Week!

