Educator of the Week: Steph Rebuck Cox, Jefferson Elementary School

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Steph Rebuck Cox has spent the past two decades sharing her love for music with students across the region.

From Hawkins and Greene County schools to Kingsport, Cox carries her tune wherever she teaches.

“I know what it does for you as a person, and I want to do that for them,” she said. “Performing is such a great thing to do; it’s just fun.”

Rebuck Cox works with nearly 500 students at Jefferson Elementary, allowing her to harvest a love for music in hundreds of youngsters.

Jefferson Elementary Principal Stephanie Potter told News Channel 11 Rebuck Cox’s role in increasing creativity among students has not gone unnoticed.

“She came into our school with that same energy that we saw in the first meeting,” Potter said. “She took this role by the reigns.”

That energy stems back to when Rebuck Cox was an elementary student, and she still has her first clarinet, which has been repurposed into a lamp on her desk.

“It’s nice to know that everybody — no matter who you are — can be a part of the smile on kids’ faces; it’s just pure joy,” she said.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Steph Rebuck Cox.

