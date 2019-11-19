Educator of the Week: Sherry Shepard

Sherry Shepard is a Carter County native, and she’s quick to credit her Kindergarten teacher Mrs. York at Central Elementary School for putting her on a path to education.

She’s in her seventh year at Hampton Elementary School.

Mrs. Shepard says the unique part about teaching kindergarten is seeing the students learn a skill, especially reading, and watching their eyes light up with excitement.

She says the key is to teach the individual child because they all come into her class with different strengths. She adds that it takes the whole community to teach and inspire her young students.

“The families are truly amazed at the reading, to see them at the beginning of the year and to see how they change very quickly is amazing for our families. I think it’s a community. It’s not just what I teach them, it’s the help they have at home, the help of the other teachers in the school, our RTI specialist, so it’s kind of like a community. So we’re all kind of seeing that together”, said Shepard.

Congratulations to Sherry Shepard, this week’s Educator of the Week!

