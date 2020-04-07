Educator of the Week: Sheri Hamilton from Avoca Elementary

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sheri Hamilton was a newscast director at WJHL, but she wanted to teach. After entertaining the thought of college journalism, she quickly figured out she enjoyed shining the spotlight on younger students.

She’s the sixth-grade social studies and science teacher at Avoca Elementary School. She’s been there for six years.

Her class looks different now; the chairs are on the desk and her classroom is empty. But Hamilton is taking great pride in still teaching her students.

She works alongside her fellow teachers using technology to interact with her students. She also sets out worksheets and materials for her students and their families to keep up with. She’s also there to answer quick questions. Hamilton admits it’s different right now but adds it’s just as rewarding to know the kids are still working hard.

“You still get to see their smiling faces and hear their voices. Just no hugs. So a lot of things have changed. The kids are still excited when they get online. They’re very excited that they are learning new skills. We still get to see them every day, just no hugs. Kids are very excited to get online and very excited to learn new skills. The emails that I get, they’ve learned so much since the beginning of the year,” said Hamilton.

Congratulations to Sheri Hamilton, this week’s Educator of the Week!

