Educator of the Week: Samantha Gladson, Mt. Carmel Elementary School

MT. CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Samantha Gladson originally saw herself as an English teacher, but another area of communication grabbed her attention.

The speech teacher has been teaching at Mt. Carmel Elementary for five years and watches as her students grow and expand their communication skills.

“I have some students who are non-verbal, and I work with them and see them build those words and eventually form phrases into sentences and conversations,” Gladson said.

And those building blocks create a foundation for her students — both in the classroom and at home.

“We’ve had some emotional meetings with some parents who are surprised with the progress that they’re making, and they begin to cry and say things like, ‘I thought I would never see my child do this or do that,'” she said.

The Pre-K through 4th-grade teacher works with nearly 60 students every day, but she doesn’t stop there. Gladson also helps host language clubs in middle school.

“She is an asset to our school,” Mt. Carmel Middle Principal Amy Glass said. “She’s done after-school Spanish clubs and after-school sign language clubs.”

But Gladson’s curriculum goes beyond the walls of school and extends to the field, where she coaches cheerleading at Volunteer High School.

She attributes her busy schedule with students to the lasting impact of watching them achieve their goals.

“It’s just amazing progress that I can see in such a short amount of time,” Gladson said.

Congratulations to Samantha Gladson, this week’s Educator of the Week. To nominate an educator for our weekly feature, click here.