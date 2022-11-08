JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sadie Fletcher learned in the same sixth-grade classroom that she currently teaches in, she told News Channel 11.

Now that she’s head of the classroom, she teaches mathematics and science to over 30 students, but that doesn’t stop them from forming bonds.

“We try to create a family environment, but I have high expectations, and I think by creating those high expectations, they perform at a high level,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher even came up with a creative and proactive way to get the students’ gears going early in the morning.

“Each kid has a toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant, a hairbrush; they have some wipes they can freshen up with, and they do that every morning,” Fletcher said.

Not only is Fletcher a teacher, but she is also an administrator in training, giving her the opportunity to one day lead not only a classroom but an entire school system.

For now, though, she uses her time in the classroom to inspire young learners to follow their dreams.

“I like teaching 6th grade because they are at the age that they know what they want to be and who they are,” Fletcher said. “It’s my job to help guide them in that journey.”

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Sadie Fletcher.

