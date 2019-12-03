Educator of the Week: Rustin Jones

Rustin Jones is a Greeneville native. He started his career at West Greene High as a social studies teacher, and he started the soccer program there.

He’s been at Greeneville Middle School for the last three of his 13 years.

Jones is the P.A. announcer for the basketball team, a high school assistant soccer coach, holds tutoring for his students, and he’s the yearbook sponsor.

He says all of his activities help create relationships with his students.

At the center of all of it is his teaching. Jones has a passion for history, and it shows the minute you walk in his classroom. Pictures of important faces and historic places are all over the classroom.

Jones took social studies with Mr. Ricker in the very same classroom when he was a middle school student in Greeneville.

He says he takes great pride in teaching many of the children of his classmates. His goal is to connect the past with the present for his students.

“It kind of gives them a light bulb kind of thing like, ‘oh wait we should be studying this because it’s still going on, because this is still going on’ and so I think it’s pretty neat to see them correlate what we did 200 years ago to what we are doing today and why we’re doing it the way we are today,” Jones said.

