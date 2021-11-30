Educator of the Week: Robin Kerkhoff, D-B EXCEL Program

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Robin Kerkhoff is an educator who helps both students and parents.

Kerkhoff is in her eighth year as a college and career liaison with the Kingsport City Schools D-B EXCEL Program, which is an initiative to provide guidance for high schoolers after graduation.

“This is a perfect role because I get to have the best of both worlds and work with both students and families,” she said. “[I work] with them about the future — what they are going to do in the future, whether it’s college, going directly into the workforce or going to a trade school of some sort.”

The college and career liaison works with more than 250 students and families — in fact, she is the first person they meet when they walk in the door.

“It is actually pretty unreal whenever you see a student who has either anxiety about going to a large school setting or moving to a new area and then the relief that comes over a student who realizes this is it; you see it,” Kerkhoff said.

That relief helps the future look a little bit clearer for students who may be uncertain about which direction to take.

“I love working with students discussing their passions, their desires and working with families to let them know we are here to support them in whichever route they decide to go,” Kerkhoff said.

