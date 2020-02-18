Educator of the Week: Robert St. John

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn (WJHL) – Robert St. John is the son of an educator. His daughter is a middle school teacher and his wife is involved in education. Education is definitely the family business!

He’s been teaching for 35 years, and 20 of those have been spent at David Crockett High School.

St. John is a media teacher. He also teaches statistics at Crockett. He gravitated towards that field after spending the beginning of his career in Florida at a tech school. He’s used that experience in teaching computers and multimedia.

He has about 100 students, mostly seniors, who come through his class in a day.

St. John says every student has a light bulb moment, and that’s what keeps him teaching after all these years. Not bad for someone who only got into teaching after taking a part-time job. He says he wasn’t even that great student when he was in school!

“I remember the things I didn’t like and I try to change that. I try to make the experience in my kids’ class different than that. It’s not going to be all the time, because school is school. I understand where they are coming from,” said St. John.

St. John also volunteers in several ways at the school including creating videos for clubs, helping to organize the yearly graduation ceremony, and overseeing the school website.

Congratulations to Robert St. John, this week’s Educator of the Week!

