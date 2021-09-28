Educator of the Week: Regina Cornett, Love Chapel Elementary School

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Regina Cornett looked up to her second-grade teacher, Mrs. Karen Gynn, and now, Cornett gets the opportunity to have that same impact on her own students.

The kindergarten teacher loves watching her students grow.

“In kindergarten, they have the largest growth of any classroom,” Cornett said, “because they come in and can barely take care of themselves and then are reading when they leave us.”

For the past five years, Cornett has watched her students progress throughout grade school, applying all they learned in their first classroom.

She believes that her dedication and connection to young students affects the surrounding community as well.

“We are a class family; that’s what we talk about,” she said. “We cheer each other on, and we help each other out, and my kids take a big responsibility in that culture in our classroom.”

Love Chapel Principal Ben Evely said Cornett goes above and beyond to ensure she’s clicking with her students.

“She’s down on the floor around the room,” he said. “She’s always connecting with the kids throughout, making sure her kids have their needs met on a daily basis.”

Cornett is simply trying to instill that love for learning among her school children.

“I want them to come in and feel loved and wanted here at school because we’re laying that foundation of whether they are going to love school or not,” she said.

Congratulations to Regina Cornett, this week’s Educator of the Week. To nominate an educator for our weekly feature, click here.