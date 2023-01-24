SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Rebekah Johnson is a Bristol native and Tennessee High graduate. In college, she learned she loved school, which led her to choose a profession that has her in school every day.

Johnson is in her 10th year teaching and her 2nd year teaching 6th grade science at the newly formed Sullivan Central Middle School.

“From the time she arrives to the time she leaves she is a ball of energy everything she has is dedicated to school and her kids,” said Dr. Jonathan Fields, Sullivan Central Middle School Principal.

It doesn’t take long once inside Johnson’s classroom to see exactly what Principal Fields is talking about. Enthusiasm shines through to her 140 students throughout the day.



“For me, it’s not about winning at a test score It’s about creating opportunities for success that kids can take on and way well if I can succeed for that one hour a day in Mrs. Johnson’s class I can succeed elsewhere,” said Johnson.

Johnson told News Channel 11 that the key to her success is connection. Not only with her students, but connecting them with real life outside of the school’s walls.



“When [students] make those connections with what’s going on at home with grass, when they go out and they go, ‘oh I saw a cumulus stratiformis cloud they’re able to come back and tell me that and I know they are into it,” said Johnson.

That adds up to the science of success in Johnson’s classroom.

“She just makes science fun and engaging for her students and they love being in her classoom,” said Fields.

Congratulations to this week’s Educator of the Week, Rebekah Johnson.

